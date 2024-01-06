Charlotte vs. Florida Atlantic: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 6
Saturday's AAC schedule will see the Florida Atlantic Owls (11-3, 1-0 AAC) take on the Charlotte 49ers (6-7, 0-1 AAC) at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Florida Atlantic vs. Charlotte matchup.
Charlotte vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Dale F. Halton Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Charlotte vs. Florida Atlantic Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Florida Atlantic Moneyline
|Charlotte Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Florida Atlantic (-8.5)
|137.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Florida Atlantic (-9.5)
|137.5
|-450
|+340
Charlotte vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Trends
- Charlotte has covered six times in 12 matchups with a spread this year.
- The 49ers have not covered the spread when an underdog by 8.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).
- Florida Atlantic has put together a 9-5-0 ATS record so far this year.
- Owls games have hit the over seven out of 14 times this season.
