How to Watch Charlotte vs. Florida Atlantic on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
AAC rivals battle when the No. 17 Florida Atlantic Owls (11-3, 1-0 AAC) travel to face the Charlotte 49ers (6-7, 0-1 AAC) at Dale F. Halton Arena, beginning at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.
Charlotte vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Dale F. Halton Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other AAC Games
Charlotte Stats Insights
- The 49ers' 45.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points higher than the Owls have allowed to their opponents (42.4%).
- Charlotte has put together a 4-3 straight-up record in games it shoots over 42.4% from the field.
- The 49ers are the 342nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Owls sit at 139th.
- The 49ers score just 2.5 fewer points per game (67.5) than the Owls give up to opponents (70).
- Charlotte has put together a 2-3 record in games it scores more than 70 points.
Charlotte Home & Away Comparison
- Charlotte is putting up more points at home (75.5 per game) than on the road (60.3).
- In 2023-24 the 49ers are giving up 14.8 fewer points per game at home (57.5) than on the road (72.3).
- Beyond the arc, Charlotte drains fewer trifectas away (6.5 per game) than at home (7.3), and shoots a lower percentage away (27.4%) than at home (34.6%) as well.
Charlotte Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/22/2023
|Greensboro
|W 91-44
|Dale F. Halton Arena
|12/29/2023
|@ Stetson
|L 79-75
|Edmunds Center
|1/2/2024
|@ SMU
|L 66-54
|Moody Coliseum
|1/6/2024
|Florida Atlantic
|-
|Dale F. Halton Arena
|1/10/2024
|Tulsa
|-
|Dale F. Halton Arena
|1/13/2024
|@ UTSA
|-
|UTSA Convocation Center
