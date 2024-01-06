AAC rivals battle when the No. 17 Florida Atlantic Owls (11-3, 1-0 AAC) travel to face the Charlotte 49ers (6-7, 0-1 AAC) at Dale F. Halton Arena, beginning at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Charlotte vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Dale F. Halton Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
Charlotte Stats Insights

  • The 49ers' 45.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points higher than the Owls have allowed to their opponents (42.4%).
  • Charlotte has put together a 4-3 straight-up record in games it shoots over 42.4% from the field.
  • The 49ers are the 342nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Owls sit at 139th.
  • The 49ers score just 2.5 fewer points per game (67.5) than the Owls give up to opponents (70).
  • Charlotte has put together a 2-3 record in games it scores more than 70 points.

Charlotte Home & Away Comparison

  • Charlotte is putting up more points at home (75.5 per game) than on the road (60.3).
  • In 2023-24 the 49ers are giving up 14.8 fewer points per game at home (57.5) than on the road (72.3).
  • Beyond the arc, Charlotte drains fewer trifectas away (6.5 per game) than at home (7.3), and shoots a lower percentage away (27.4%) than at home (34.6%) as well.

Charlotte Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/22/2023 Greensboro W 91-44 Dale F. Halton Arena
12/29/2023 @ Stetson L 79-75 Edmunds Center
1/2/2024 @ SMU L 66-54 Moody Coliseum
1/6/2024 Florida Atlantic - Dale F. Halton Arena
1/10/2024 Tulsa - Dale F. Halton Arena
1/13/2024 @ UTSA - UTSA Convocation Center

