AAC rivals battle when the No. 17 Florida Atlantic Owls (11-3, 1-0 AAC) travel to face the Charlotte 49ers (6-7, 0-1 AAC) at Dale F. Halton Arena, beginning at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Charlotte vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Dale F. Halton Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina

Dale F. Halton Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

How to Watch Other AAC Games

Charlotte Stats Insights

The 49ers' 45.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points higher than the Owls have allowed to their opponents (42.4%).

Charlotte has put together a 4-3 straight-up record in games it shoots over 42.4% from the field.

The 49ers are the 342nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Owls sit at 139th.

The 49ers score just 2.5 fewer points per game (67.5) than the Owls give up to opponents (70).

Charlotte has put together a 2-3 record in games it scores more than 70 points.

Charlotte Home & Away Comparison

Charlotte is putting up more points at home (75.5 per game) than on the road (60.3).

In 2023-24 the 49ers are giving up 14.8 fewer points per game at home (57.5) than on the road (72.3).

Beyond the arc, Charlotte drains fewer trifectas away (6.5 per game) than at home (7.3), and shoots a lower percentage away (27.4%) than at home (34.6%) as well.

Charlotte Upcoming Schedule