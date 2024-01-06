For bracketology insights around Charlotte and its chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, outlining what you need to know.

How Charlotte ranks

Record AAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-7 1-1 NR NR 97

Charlotte's best wins

Charlotte took down the No. 17 Florida Atlantic Owls in a 70-68 win on January 6. It was its best win of the season. In the win against Florida Atlantic, Lu'Cye Patterson put up a team-best 16 points. Igor Milicic Jr. added 13 points.

Next best wins

54-49 over George Mason (No. 45/RPI) on November 19

85-62 at home over Stetson (No. 111/RPI) on December 5

62-45 at home over Utah Valley (No. 141/RPI) on November 15

65-57 at home over Georgia State (No. 192/RPI) on November 25

69-52 at home over Maine (No. 233/RPI) on November 6

Charlotte's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 2-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-3 | Quadrant 3: 2-3 | Quadrant 4: 2-0

Based on the RPI, Charlotte has two wins against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 12th-most in Division 1.

According to the RPI, the 49ers have three losses against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 11th-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Charlotte has drawn the 37th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

The 49ers' upcoming schedule features four games against teams with worse records and 12 games against teams with records above .500.

Charlotte has 16 games left this season, and one of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Charlotte's next game

Matchup: Charlotte 49ers vs. Tulsa Golden Hurricane

Charlotte 49ers vs. Tulsa Golden Hurricane Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Dale F. Halton Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina

Dale F. Halton Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

