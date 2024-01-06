Salem Baptist Christian School will host Carolina Day School on Saturday, January 6 at 12:30 PM ET.

Carolina Day vs. Salem Baptist Game Information

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 6
  • Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
  • Location: Winston-Salem, NC
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Buncombe County Games Today

Carolina Day School at North Hills Christian School

  • Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on January 6
  • Location: Salisbury, NC
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

