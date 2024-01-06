The Campbell Fighting Camels (6-8, 0-1 CAA) will visit the Hampton Pirates (4-10, 0-2 CAA) after dropping six consecutive road games. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Hampton vs. Campbell matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Campbell vs. Hampton Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Hampton Convocation Center in Hampton, Virginia

Hampton Convocation Center in Hampton, Virginia How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

Campbell vs. Hampton Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Campbell vs. Hampton Betting Trends

Campbell has compiled a 4-8-0 record against the spread this season.

The Fighting Camels have been an underdog by 2 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in two of those games.

Hampton has put together a 4-7-0 ATS record so far this year.

So far this season, four out of the Pirates' 11 games have hit the over.

