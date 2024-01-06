How to Watch Campbell vs. Hampton on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 8:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Campbell Fighting Camels (6-8, 0-1 CAA) aim to end a six-game road losing streak at the Hampton Pirates (4-10, 0-2 CAA) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET.
Campbell vs. Hampton Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Hampton Convocation Center in Hampton, Virginia
- TV: FloHoops
Campbell Stats Insights
- The Fighting Camels have shot at a 45.4% rate from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points higher than the 43.1% shooting opponents of the Pirates have averaged.
- This season, Campbell has a 6-3 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 43.1% from the field.
- The Fighting Camels are the 339th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Pirates sit at 71st.
- The Fighting Camels put up 9.3 fewer points per game (68.0) than the Pirates allow their opponents to score (77.3).
- Campbell is 4-0 when it scores more than 77.3 points.
Campbell Home & Away Comparison
- Campbell averages 76.1 points per game at home, and 57.2 away.
- In 2023-24 the Fighting Camels are conceding 7.7 fewer points per game at home (61.5) than on the road (69.2).
- At home, Campbell knocks down 6.6 trifectas per game, 0.9 more than it averages on the road (5.7). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (35.3%) than on the road (27.4%).
Campbell Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/18/2023
|Morgan State
|W 83-76
|John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
|12/30/2023
|@ Saint Francis (PA)
|L 78-76
|DeGol Arena
|1/4/2024
|@ N.C. A&T
|L 76-62
|Corbett Sports Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Hampton
|-
|Hampton Convocation Center
|1/11/2024
|Delaware
|-
|John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
|1/13/2024
|Hofstra
|-
|John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
