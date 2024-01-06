Saturday's contest between the Campbell Fighting Camels (6-8, 0-1 CAA) and the Hampton Pirates (4-10, 0-2 CAA) at Hampton Convocation Center should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 71-69, with Campbell securing the victory. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on January 6.

The matchup has no set line.

Campbell vs. Hampton Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Hampton, Virginia

Hampton, Virginia Venue: Hampton Convocation Center

Campbell vs. Hampton Score Prediction

Prediction: Campbell 71, Hampton 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Campbell vs. Hampton

Computer Predicted Spread: Campbell (-2.2)

Campbell (-2.2) Computer Predicted Total: 140.6

Both Hampton and Campbell are 4-7-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. Both the Pirates and the Fighting Camels are 4-7-0 in terms of hitting the over in their games this season. Hampton is 4-6 against the spread and 1-9 overall over its past 10 contests, while Campbell has gone 3-7 against the spread and 2-8 overall.

Campbell Performance Insights

The Fighting Camels' +45 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 68 points per game (317th in college basketball) while giving up 64.8 per contest (45th in college basketball).

The 32.3 rebounds per game Campbell accumulates rank 340th in the nation, 1.1 fewer than the 33.4 its opponents collect.

Campbell knocks down 6.2 three-pointers per game (290th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.5. It shoots 31.8% from deep, and its opponents shoot 28.1%.

Campbell forces 11.9 turnovers per game (190th in college basketball) while committing 12 (204th in college basketball).

