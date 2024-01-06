Will Campbell be one of the teams to lock up a spot in the March Madness Tournament in 2024? Keep scrolling and check out our bracketology preview, which includes Campbell's full tournament resume.

How Campbell ranks

Record CAA Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-8 1-1 NR NR 354

Campbell's best wins

In its best victory of the season, Campbell beat the Citadel Bulldogs in a 65-58 win on November 22. With 13 points, Laurynas Vaistaras was the top scorer against Citadel. Second on the team was Anthony Dell'Orso, with 10 points.

Next best wins

83-76 at home over Morgan State (No. 342/RPI) on December 18

59-48 at home over Navy (No. 346/RPI) on November 6

80-69 on the road over Hampton (No. 357/RPI) on January 6

Campbell's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-5

The Fighting Camels have tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the country according to the RPI (five).

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Campbell gets the benefit of the second-easiest schedule in college basketball the rest of the season.

The Fighting Camels have 16 games remaining on the schedule, with 12 contests coming versus teams that are over .500, and four games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Campbell has 16 games remaining on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Campbell's next game

Matchup: Campbell Fighting Camels vs. Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens

Campbell Fighting Camels vs. Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET Location: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center in Buies Creek, North Carolina

John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center in Buies Creek, North Carolina TV Channel: FloHoops

