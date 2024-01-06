Buncombe County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 1:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Buncombe County, North Carolina, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Buncombe County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Carolina Day School at Salem Baptist Christian School
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Winston-Salem, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Carolina Day School at North Hills Christian School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Salisbury, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
