The 29 matches today in the Australian Open qualifying qualification round 1 include No. 113-ranked Arina Rodionova squaring off against No. 146 Leolia Jeanjean.

Australian Open Info

Australian Open Favorites

Name Odds to Win Odds Rank Iga Swiatek +200 1st Aryna Sabalenka +400 2nd Elena Rybakina +550 3rd Coco Gauff +700 4th Jessica Pegula +1200 5th Ons Jabeur +1400 6th Mirra Andreeva +1600 7th Naomi Osaka +1600 7th Caroline Garcia +2500 9th Belinda Bencic +2500 9th

Today's Matches Info

Match Round Match Time Favorite Underdog Ankita Raina vs. Jessica Bouzas Maneiro Qualifying Qualification Round 1 12:00 AM ET - - Korneeva, Alina vs. Sachia Vickery Qualifying Qualification Round 1 6:00 PM ET - - Yexin Ma vs. Miriam Bianca Bulgaru Qualifying Qualification Round 1 6:00 PM ET - - Lanlana Tararudee vs. Jessika Ponchet Qualifying Qualification Round 1 6:00 PM ET - - Ya-Yi Yang vs. Rebecca Marino Qualifying Qualification Round 1 6:00 PM ET - - Aliona Bolsova Zadoinov vs. Ysaline Bonaventure Qualifying Qualification Round 1 6:00 PM ET - - Emiliana Arango vs. Katherine Sebov Qualifying Qualification Round 1 6:00 PM ET - - Fiona Ferro vs. Rebecca Sramkova Qualifying Qualification Round 1 7:15 PM ET - - Tena Lukas vs. Ivana Popovic Qualifying Qualification Round 1 7:20 PM ET - - Anna Bondar vs. Su-Wei Hsieh Qualifying Qualification Round 1 7:20 PM ET - - Veronika Erjavec vs. Eva Lys Qualifying Qualification Round 1 7:20 PM ET - - Irina Bara vs. Yuliya Hatouka Qualifying Qualification Round 1 7:20 PM ET - - Selena Janicijevic vs. Carole Monnet Qualifying Qualification Round 1 7:20 PM ET - - Arina Rodionova vs. Leolia Jeanjean Qualifying Qualification Round 1 7:20 PM ET - - Moyuka Uchijima vs. Ekaterina (1996) Makarova Qualifying Qualification Round 1 7:20 PM ET - - Polina Kudermetova vs. Carlota Martinez Cirez Qualifying Qualification Round 1 9:00 PM ET - - Erika Andreeva vs. Kaylah McPhee Qualifying Qualification Round 1 9:00 PM ET - - Alice Robbe vs. Jil Teichmann Qualifying Qualification Round 1 9:00 PM ET - - Chloe Paquet vs. Destanee Aiava Qualifying Qualification Round 1 9:00 PM ET - - Jule Niemeier vs. Anastasia Tikhonova Qualifying Qualification Round 1 9:00 PM ET - - Renata Zarazua vs. Jaimee Fourlis Qualifying Qualification Round 1 9:00 PM ET - - Yuriko Lily Miyazaki vs. Melisa Ercan Qualifying Qualification Round 1 10:15 PM ET - - Stacey Fung vs. Julia Riera Qualifying Qualification Round 1 10:15 PM ET - - Sijia Wei vs. Viktoria Kuzmova Qualifying Qualification Round 1 10:20 PM ET - - Talia Gibson vs. Cristina-Andreea Mitu Qualifying Qualification Round 1 10:20 PM ET - - Brenda Fruhvirtova vs. Petra Hule Qualifying Qualification Round 1 10:20 PM ET - - Simona Waltert vs. Petra Marcinko Qualifying Qualification Round 1 10:20 PM ET - - Marina Bassols Ribera vs. Tara Wurth Qualifying Qualification Round 1 10:20 PM ET - - Solana Sierra vs. Elsa Jacquemot Qualifying Qualification Round 1 10:20 PM ET - -

