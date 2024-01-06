The Troy Trojans (6-6, 0-0 Sun Belt) face the Appalachian State Mountaineers (9-3, 0-0 Sun Belt) in a clash of Sun Belt teams at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on ESPN+.

Appalachian State vs. Troy Game Information

Appalachian State Players to Watch

  • Tre'Von Spillers: 12.5 PTS, 7.9 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.7 BLK
  • Donovan Gregory: 13.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Justin Abson: 6.8 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.7 BLK
  • CJ Huntley: 9.0 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Myles Tate: 6.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

Troy Players to Watch

  • Christyon Eugene: 16.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Tayton Conerway: 11.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Aamer Muhammad: 10.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Myles Rigsby: 8.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Thomas Dowd: 8.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

Appalachian State vs. Troy Stat Comparison

Troy Rank Troy AVG Appalachian State AVG Appalachian State Rank
35th 83.3 Points Scored 79.6 80th
192nd 71.2 Points Allowed 64.0 36th
32nd 41.2 Rebounds 42.7 17th
14th 12.5 Off. Rebounds 10.3 93rd
45th 9.4 3pt Made 7.6 171st
76th 15.7 Assists 15.9 63rd
319th 13.8 Turnovers 9.4 31st

