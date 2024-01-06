The South Alabama Jaguars (7-7) will attempt to turn around a four-game losing stretch when visiting the Appalachian State Mountaineers (7-6) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at George M. Holmes Convocation Center. This game is at 2:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup

Appalachian State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: George M. Holmes Convocation Center in Boone, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Appalachian State vs. South Alabama Scoring Comparison

  • The Jaguars' 62.9 points per game are 7.5 fewer points than the 70.4 the Mountaineers give up.
  • When it scores more than 70.4 points, South Alabama is 4-0.
  • Appalachian State is 2-0 when it gives up fewer than 62.9 points.
  • The Mountaineers average just 4.4 more points per game (69.5) than the Jaguars allow (65.1).
  • When Appalachian State scores more than 65.1 points, it is 7-3.
  • South Alabama is 7-4 when allowing fewer than 69.5 points.
  • This year the Mountaineers are shooting 37.4% from the field, only 1.2% higher than Jaguars give up.
  • The Jaguars shoot 38.2% from the field, 5.6% lower than the Mountaineers concede.

Appalachian State Leaders

  • Faith Alston: 17.3 PTS, 2.3 STL, 37.1 FG%, 25.4 3PT% (17-for-67)
  • Rylan Moffitt: 7.9 PTS, 8.4 REB, 53.3 FG%
  • Emily Carver: 15.5 PTS, 2.1 STL, 37.1 FG%, 29.9 3PT% (23-for-77)
  • Mariah Frazier: 5.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50.0 FG%
  • Alexis Black: 6.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 28.3 FG%, 21.3 3PT% (10-for-47)

Appalachian State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 Mercer W 81-78 George M. Holmes Convocation Center
12/30/2023 @ Louisiana W 69-56 Cajundome
1/4/2024 Texas State L 67-58 George M. Holmes Convocation Center
1/6/2024 South Alabama - George M. Holmes Convocation Center
1/11/2024 @ Georgia Southern - W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
1/13/2024 @ Georgia State - Georgia State Convocation Center

