Saturday's Sun Belt slate includes the Appalachian State Mountaineers (6-5) against the South Alabama Jaguars (7-5), at 2:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Appalachian State vs. South Alabama Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Appalachian State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Appalachian State Players to Watch

Faith Alston: 18.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.5 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

18.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.5 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Emily Carver: 15.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Rylan Moffitt: 7.6 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.1 BLK

7.6 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.1 BLK Alexis Black: 7.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Mariah Frazier: 4.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

South Alabama Players to Watch

Kelsey Thompson: 11.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Zena Elias: 8.7 PTS, 7.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

8.7 PTS, 7.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK Rachel Leggett: 8.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Michiyah Simmons: 9.2 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.2 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Jordan Rosier: 8.7 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.