The Troy Trojans (8-6, 2-0 Sun Belt) look to extend a five-game home winning run when hosting the Appalachian State Mountaineers (11-3, 2-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:30 PM ET.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Appalachian State vs. Troy matchup.

Appalachian State vs. Troy Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:30 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:30 PM ET Where: Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama

Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Appalachian State vs. Troy Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Appalachian State Moneyline Troy Moneyline BetMGM Appalachian State (-4.5) 145.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Appalachian State (-4.5) 143.5 -188 +152 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Appalachian State vs. Troy Betting Trends

Appalachian State has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

The Mountaineers and their opponents have combined to go over the point total seven out of 13 times this season.

Troy has covered eight times in 11 games with a spread this year.

In the Trojans' 11 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total seven times.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.