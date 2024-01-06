When the women's 2024 March Madness tournament comes around, will Appalachian State be part of the proceedings? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, continue reading.

Want to bet on Appalachian State's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Appalachian State ranks

Record Sun Belt Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-6 2-1 NR NR 120

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Appalachian State's best wins

On December 30, Appalachian State claimed its signature win of the season, a 69-56 victory over the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 148) in the RPI rankings. Emily Carver led the offense versus Louisiana, dropping 28 points. Next on the team was Faith Alston with 20 points.

Next best wins

77-73 at home over Charleston (SC) (No. 157/RPI) on December 5

71-65 at home over UNC Greensboro (No. 172/RPI) on November 6

81-78 at home over Mercer (No. 232/RPI) on December 21

68-63 over Furman (No. 245/RPI) on November 23

96-49 at home over South Alabama (No. 290/RPI) on January 6

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Appalachian State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-2

Appalachian State has tied for the 42nd-most Quadrant 1 losses in the nation based on the RPI (three).

The Mountaineers have tied for the 40th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation based on the RPI (six).

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, based on our predictions, Appalachian State has been given the 241st-ranked schedule the rest of the year.

The Mountaineers' upcoming schedule features four games against teams with worse records and 12 games against teams with records above .500.

App State has 15 games remaining this year, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Appalachian State's next game

Matchup: Georgia Southern Eagles vs. Appalachian State Mountaineers

Georgia Southern Eagles vs. Appalachian State Mountaineers Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 6:00 PM ET Location: W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse in Statesboro, Georgia

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Appalachian State games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.