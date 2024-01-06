What are Appalachian State's chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we highlight the team's full tournament resume.

How Appalachian State ranks

Record Sun Belt Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-4 2-1 NR NR 110

Appalachian State's best wins

Against the No. 25 Auburn Tigers on December 3, Appalachian State registered its signature win of the season, a 69-64 home victory. In the win over Auburn, Myles Tate amassed a team-leading 18 points. Terence Harcum came through with 12 points.

Next best wins

86-56 over UNC Wilmington (No. 91/RPI) on November 21

72-61 at home over East Tennessee State (No. 103/RPI) on November 29

78-58 at home over Austin Peay (No. 213/RPI) on November 26

93-81 on the road over Queens (No. 222/RPI) on December 13

80-59 over Gardner-Webb (No. 245/RPI) on December 16

Appalachian State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-0 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-4 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

Appalachian State has tied for the 32nd-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation based on the RPI (one).

Appalachian State has tied for the 24th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the nation based on the RPI (four).

Schedule insights

Appalachian State has the 236th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

Reviewing the Mountaineers' upcoming schedule, they have seven games against teams that are above .500 and 13 games against teams with worse records than their own.

Of App State's 15 remaining games this season, it has two upcoming games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Appalachian State's next game

Matchup: Coastal Carolina Chanticleers vs. Appalachian State Mountaineers

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers vs. Appalachian State Mountaineers Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET Location: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina

HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

