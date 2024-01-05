If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Wilkes County, North Carolina today, we've got the information below.

Wilkes County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Wilkes Central High School at Surry Central High School

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on January 5

8:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Dobson, NC

Dobson, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

East Wilkes High School at Elkin High School