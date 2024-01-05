In Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A action on Friday, January 5, Eastern Randolph High School will host Wheatmore High School at 7:30 PM ET.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Wheatmore vs. E. Randolph Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, January 5
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Location: Ramseur, NC
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Randolph County Games Today

Asheboro High School at Oak Grove High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Winston Salem, NC
  • Conference: Mid Piedmont 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Chatham Charter School at Providence Grove High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Climax, NC
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Uwharrie Charter Academy at Trinity High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Trinity, NC
  • Conference: Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Southwestern Randolph High School at Randleman High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Randleman, NC
  • Conference: Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

