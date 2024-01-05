North Carolina Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the Western Harnett High School vs. Overhills High School Game - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 2:34 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
There is a game between All American 3A/4A teams in Spring Lake, NC on Friday, January 5 (starting at 7:30 PM ET), with Overhills High School hosting Western Harnett High School.
Western Harnett vs. Overhills Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 5
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Location: Spring Lake, NC
- Live Stream: Watch Here
