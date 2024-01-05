North Carolina Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the West Stanly High School vs. Parkwood High School Game - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 2:34 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
On Friday, January 5 at 7:30 PM ET, Parkwood High School will host West Stanly High School in a game between Rocky River 2A/3A teams.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
West Stanly vs. Parkwood Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 5
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Location: Monroe, NC
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Union County Games Today
Metrolina Christian Academy at Gaston Day School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Gastonia, NC
- Conference: NCISAA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Union Academy Charter School at North Stanly High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: New London, NC
- Conference: Yadkin Valley 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Porter Ridge High School at Marvin Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Waxhaw, NC
- Conference: Southern Carolina 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Anson Senior High School at Central Academy of Technology and Arts High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Monroe, NC
- Conference: Rocky River 2A/3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Piedmont High School at Monroe High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Monroe, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Tabernacle Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Monroe, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Stanly County Games Today
Mount Pleasant High School at Gray Stone Day School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Richfield, NC
- Conference: Yadkin Valley 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Stanly High School at Albemarle High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Albemarle, NC
- Conference: Yadkin Valley 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
