On Friday, January 5 at 7:30 PM ET, Parkwood High School will host West Stanly High School in a game between Rocky River 2A/3A teams.

West Stanly vs. Parkwood Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, January 5
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Location: Monroe, NC
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Union County Games Today

Metrolina Christian Academy at Gaston Day School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Gastonia, NC
  • Conference: NCISAA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Union Academy Charter School at North Stanly High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: New London, NC
  • Conference: Yadkin Valley 1A/2A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Porter Ridge High School at Marvin Ridge High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Waxhaw, NC
  • Conference: Southern Carolina 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Anson Senior High School at Central Academy of Technology and Arts High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Monroe, NC
  • Conference: Rocky River 2A/3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Piedmont High School at Monroe High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Monroe, NC
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Tabernacle Christian School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Monroe, NC
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Stanly County Games Today

Mount Pleasant High School at Gray Stone Day School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Richfield, NC
  • Conference: Yadkin Valley 1A/2A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

South Stanly High School at Albemarle High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Albemarle, NC
  • Conference: Yadkin Valley 1A/2A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

