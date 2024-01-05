Wayne County, North Carolina has high school basketball matchups on the docket today, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available below.

Wayne County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Arendell Parrott Academy at Wayne Christian School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Goldsboro, NC
  • Conference: NCISAA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

John Paul II Catholic High School at Wayne Country Day School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Goldsboro, NC
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

North Johnston High School at Rosewood High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Goldsboro, NC
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Spring Creek High School at North Duplin High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Mount Olive, NC
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

West Johnston High School at Southern Wayne High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Dudley, NC
  • Conference: Quad County 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Charles B Aycock High School at East Wake High School

  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Wendell, NC
  • Conference: Quad County 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

