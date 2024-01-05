Wayne County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wayne County, North Carolina has high school basketball matchups on the docket today, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Wayne County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Arendell Parrott Academy at Wayne Christian School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Goldsboro, NC
- Conference: NCISAA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
John Paul II Catholic High School at Wayne Country Day School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Goldsboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Johnston High School at Rosewood High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Goldsboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Spring Creek High School at North Duplin High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Mount Olive, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Johnston High School at Southern Wayne High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Dudley, NC
- Conference: Quad County 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Charles B Aycock High School at East Wake High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Wendell, NC
- Conference: Quad County 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
