North Carolina Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the Walkertown High School vs. Reidsville Senior High School Game - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 2:35 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
There is a game between Conference 34 2A teams in Reidsville, NC on Friday, January 5 (starting at 7:30 PM ET), with Reidsville Senior High School hosting Walkertown High School.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Walkertown vs. RSHS Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 5
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Location: Reidsville, NC
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Rockingham County Games Today
West Stokes High School at John Motley Morehead High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Eden, NC
- Conference: Conference 34 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eastern Guilford High School at Rockingham County High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Reidsville, NC
- Conference: Mid-State 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Harnett County Games Today
Western Harnett High School at Overhills High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Spring Lake, NC
- Conference: All American 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.