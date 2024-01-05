North Carolina Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the Union Pines High School vs. Scotland High School Game - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 2:35 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
There is a matchup between Sandhills 3A/4A teams in Laurinburg, NC on Friday, January 5 (beginning at 7:00 PM ET), with Scotland High School hosting Union Pines High School.
Union Pines vs. Scotland Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 5
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Laurinburg, NC
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Moore County Games Today
TBD at North Moore High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Robbins, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southern Lee High School at Pinecrest High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Southern Pines, NC
- Conference: Sandhills 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
