Union County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Union County, North Carolina, then there are some important details you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Union County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Metrolina Christian Academy at Gaston Day School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Gastonia, NC
- Conference: NCISAA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Union Academy Charter School at North Stanly High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: New London, NC
- Conference: Yadkin Valley 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Stanly High School at Parkwood High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Monroe, NC
- Conference: Rocky River 2A/3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Porter Ridge High School at Marvin Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Waxhaw, NC
- Conference: Southern Carolina 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Anson Senior High School at Central Academy of Technology and Arts High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Monroe, NC
- Conference: Rocky River 2A/3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Piedmont High School at Monroe High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Monroe, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Tabernacle Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Monroe, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
