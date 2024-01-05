Friday's game between the Hofstra Pride (6-5) and the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (2-9) at David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 66-55 and heavily favors Hofstra to take home the win. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on January 5.

The Seahawks head into this game following a 96-55 loss to Norfolk State on Thursday.

UNC Wilmington vs. Hofstra Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena in Hempstead, New York

UNC Wilmington vs. Hofstra Score Prediction

Prediction: Hofstra 66, UNC Wilmington 55

UNC Wilmington Schedule Analysis

When it comes to their best win this season, the Seahawks defeated the Winthrop Eagles on the road on November 29 by a score of 66-58.

The Seahawks have tied for the 41st-most Quadrant 1 losses in the nation (three).

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, UNC Wilmington is 1-4 (.200%) -- tied for the 29th-most defeats.

UNC Wilmington Leaders

Evan Miller: 13.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 40.3 FG%, 31.5 3PT% (17-for-54)

13.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 40.3 FG%, 31.5 3PT% (17-for-54) Taylor Henderson: 13.8 PTS, 1.9 STL, 29.2 FG%, 21.2 3PT% (7-for-33)

13.8 PTS, 1.9 STL, 29.2 FG%, 21.2 3PT% (7-for-33) Kylah Silver: 11.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 34.9 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (4-for-20)

11.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 34.9 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (4-for-20) Lexi Jackson: 5.1 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.9 BLK, 38.9 FG%

5.1 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.9 BLK, 38.9 FG% Mary Ferrito: 3.4 PTS, 25.5 FG%

UNC Wilmington Performance Insights

The Seahawks have a -184 scoring differential, falling short by 16.7 points per game. They're putting up 55.9 points per game, 323rd in college basketball, and are allowing 72.6 per contest to rank 317th in college basketball.

At home the Seahawks are scoring 59.2 points per game, 6.0 more than they are averaging on the road (53.2).

UNC Wilmington concedes 60.6 points per game at home, and 82.7 away.

