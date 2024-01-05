Transylvania County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Transylvania County, North Carolina today by tuning in and catching every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Transylvania County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Brevard High School at R-S Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Rutherfordton, NC
- Conference: Conference 41 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
