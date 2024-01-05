Should you bet on Teuvo Teravainen to light the lamp when the Carolina Hurricanes and the Washington Capitals face off on Friday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Teuvo Teravainen score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Teravainen stats and insights

  • In 10 of 38 games this season, Teravainen has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
  • He has not scored versus the Capitals this season in one game (zero shots).
  • He has four goals on the power play, and also three assists.
  • Teravainen averages 2.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 17.3%.

Capitals defensive stats

  • The Capitals have given up 104 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks eighth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Capitals have two shutouts, and they average 16.5 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.

Teravainen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/2/2024 Rangers 0 0 0 16:59 Away W 6-1
12/30/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 18:52 Away W 3-2
12/28/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 18:07 Home W 5-3
12/27/2023 Predators 0 0 0 14:15 Away W 5-2
12/23/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 13:13 Home L 5-4
12/21/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 15:39 Away L 2-1 SO
12/19/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 16:12 Home W 6-3
12/17/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 20:09 Home L 2-1 SO
12/15/2023 Predators 0 0 0 18:26 Home L 6-5 OT
12/14/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 18:20 Away W 2-1

Hurricanes vs. Capitals game info

  • Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

