Stanly County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Stanly County, North Carolina, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Stanly County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Union Academy Charter School at North Stanly High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: New London, NC
- Conference: Yadkin Valley 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mount Pleasant High School at Gray Stone Day School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Richfield, NC
- Conference: Yadkin Valley 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Stanly High School at Parkwood High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Monroe, NC
- Conference: Rocky River 2A/3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Stanly High School at Albemarle High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Albemarle, NC
- Conference: Yadkin Valley 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
