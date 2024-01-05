On Friday, January 5 at 7:30 PM ET, Spring Creek High School is away from home against North Duplin High School.

Spring Creek vs. North Duplin Game Information

Game Day: Friday, January 5

Friday, January 5 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Mount Olive, NC

Mount Olive, NC Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Wayne County Games Today

Arendell Parrott Academy at Wayne Christian School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 5

6:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Goldsboro, NC

Goldsboro, NC Conference: NCISAA

NCISAA How to Stream: Watch Here

John Paul II Catholic High School at Wayne Country Day School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

7:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Goldsboro, NC

Goldsboro, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

North Johnston High School at Rosewood High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Goldsboro, NC

Goldsboro, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

West Johnston High School at Southern Wayne High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Dudley, NC

Dudley, NC Conference: Quad County 3A

Quad County 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Charles B Aycock High School at East Wake High School