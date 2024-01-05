Southern Lee High School travels to face Pinecrest High School on Friday, January 5 at 7:30 PM ET, in Sandhills 3A/4A action.

Southern Lee vs. Pinecrest Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, January 5
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Location: Southern Pines, NC
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Moore County Games Today

Union Pines High School at Scotland High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Laurinburg, NC
  • Conference: Sandhills 3A/4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at North Moore High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Robbins, NC
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Lee County Games Today

Lee County High School at Jordan- Matthews High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Siler City, NC
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

