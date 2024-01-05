North Carolina Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the South Stanly High School vs. Albemarle High School Game - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 2:34 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Albemarle High School will host South Stanly High School in Yadkin Valley 1A/2A action on Friday, January 5 at 7:30 PM ET.
South Stanly vs. Albemarle Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 5
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Location: Albemarle, NC
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Stanly County Games Today
Union Academy Charter School at North Stanly High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: New London, NC
- Conference: Yadkin Valley 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mount Pleasant High School at Gray Stone Day School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Richfield, NC
- Conference: Yadkin Valley 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Stanly High School at Parkwood High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Monroe, NC
- Conference: Rocky River 2A/3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
