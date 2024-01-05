Albemarle High School will host South Stanly High School in Yadkin Valley 1A/2A action on Friday, January 5 at 7:30 PM ET.

South Stanly vs. Albemarle Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, January 5
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Location: Albemarle, NC
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Stanly County Games Today

Union Academy Charter School at North Stanly High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: New London, NC
  • Conference: Yadkin Valley 1A/2A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Mount Pleasant High School at Gray Stone Day School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Richfield, NC
  • Conference: Yadkin Valley 1A/2A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

West Stanly High School at Parkwood High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Monroe, NC
  • Conference: Rocky River 2A/3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

