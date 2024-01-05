South Caldwell High School travels to face McDowell High School on Friday, January 5 at 6:45 PM ET, in Northwestern 3A/4A action.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

South Caldwell vs. McDowell Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, January 5
  • Game Time: 6:45 PM ET
  • Location: Marion, NC
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Caldwell County Games Today

Harris Chapel Christian Academy at North Hills Christian School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Salisbury, NC
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.