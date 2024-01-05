The Carolina Hurricanes' upcoming game versus the Washington Capitals is scheduled for Friday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Sebastian Aho find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Sebastian Aho score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a goal)

Aho stats and insights

  • Aho has scored in 13 of 35 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
  • In one game against the Capitals this season, he has scored one goal on three shots.
  • On the power play he has four goals, plus 14 assists.
  • Aho's shooting percentage is 14.4%, and he averages 2.7 shots per game.

Capitals defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Capitals are one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 104 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks eighth.
  • So far this season, the Capitals have two shutouts, and they average 16.5 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.

Aho recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/2/2024 Rangers 1 0 1 16:02 Away W 6-1
12/30/2023 Maple Leafs 3 1 2 18:43 Away W 3-2
12/28/2023 Canadiens 4 0 4 18:04 Home W 5-3
12/27/2023 Predators 4 1 3 18:33 Away W 5-2
12/23/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 17:13 Home L 5-4
12/21/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 17:44 Away L 2-1 SO
12/19/2023 Golden Knights 3 0 3 17:10 Home W 6-3
12/17/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 24:39 Home L 2-1 SO
12/15/2023 Predators 1 1 0 19:22 Home L 6-5 OT
12/14/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 19:20 Away W 2-1

Hurricanes vs. Capitals game info

  • Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

