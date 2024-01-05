Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Rutherford County, North Carolina today by tuning in and catching every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Rutherford County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy at Highland School of Technology

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Gastonia, NC

Gastonia, NC Conference: Southern Piedmont 1A/2A

Southern Piedmont 1A/2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Brevard High School at R-S Central High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Rutherfordton, NC

Rutherfordton, NC Conference: Conference 41 2A

Conference 41 2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Chase High School at East Rutherford High School