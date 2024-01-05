Faith Christian School will host Rocky Mount Academy on Friday, January 5 at 7:30 PM ET.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Rocky Mt. Aca. vs. Faith Christian Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, January 5
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Location: Rocky Mount, NC
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Nash County Games Today

Roanoke Rapids High School at Northern Nash High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Rocky Mount, NC
  • Conference: The Big East 2A/3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Nash Central High School at Rocky Mount High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Rocky Mount, NC
  • Conference: The Big East 2A/3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.