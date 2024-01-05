North Carolina Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the Porter Ridge High School vs. Marvin Ridge High School Game - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 2:34 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
In Southern Carolina 4A play on Friday, January 5, Marvin Ridge High School will host Porter Ridge High School at 7:30 PM ET.
Porter Ridge vs. Marvin Ridge Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 5
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Location: Waxhaw, NC
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Union County Games Today
Metrolina Christian Academy at Gaston Day School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Gastonia, NC
- Conference: NCISAA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Union Academy Charter School at North Stanly High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: New London, NC
- Conference: Yadkin Valley 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Stanly High School at Parkwood High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Monroe, NC
- Conference: Rocky River 2A/3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Anson Senior High School at Central Academy of Technology and Arts High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Monroe, NC
- Conference: Rocky River 2A/3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Piedmont High School at Monroe High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Monroe, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Tabernacle Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Monroe, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
