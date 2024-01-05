Polk County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 9:36 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Polk County, North Carolina today, we've got you covered here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Polk County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hendersonville High School at Polk County High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Columbus, NC
- Conference: Conference 41 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
