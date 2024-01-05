Pine Lake Preparatory High School plays at Lincoln Charter High School on Friday, January 5 at 7:30 PM ET, in Catawba Shores Athletic 1A/2A action.

Pine Lake Prep vs. Lincoln Charter Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, January 5
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Location: Denver, NC
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Iredell County Games Today

Davidson Day School at Statesville Christian School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Statesville, NC
  • Conference: NCISAA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Stephens High School at North Iredell High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Olin, NC
  • Conference: Western Foothills 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

A.L. Brown High School at Lake Norman High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Mooresville, NC
  • Conference: Greater Metro 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Mooresville High School at Hickory Ridge High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Harrisburg, NC
  • Conference: Greater Metro 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

