North Carolina Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the Perquimans High School vs. North East Carolina Preparatory School Game - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 2:35 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
There is a clash between Four Rivers 1A teams in Tarboro, NC on Friday, January 5 (beginning at 7:00 PM ET), with North East Carolina Preparatory School hosting Perquimans High School.
Perquimans vs. NE Carolina Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 5
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Tarboro, NC
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Edgecombe County Games Today
Tarboro High School at Riverside High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Williamston, NC
- Conference: Four Rivers 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southeast Halifax High School at North Edgecombe High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Tarboro, NC
- Conference: Tar Roanoke 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
SouthWest Edgecombe High School at North Pitt High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Bethel, NC
- Conference: Eastern Plains 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
