Pender County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Searching for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Pender County, North Carolina today? We've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Pender County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
East Bladen High School at Pender High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Burgaw, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.