North Carolina Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the Pasquotank County High School vs. Hertford County High School Game - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 2:34 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
In Northeastern Coastal 2A/3A play on Friday, January 5, Hertford County High School will host Pasquotank County High School at 7:00 PM ET.
Pasquotank Co. vs. Hertford County Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 5
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Ahoskie, NC
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Pasquotank County Games Today
Pungo Christian Academy at The Albemarle School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Elizabeth City, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northeastern High School at Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
