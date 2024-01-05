In Northeastern Coastal 2A/3A play on Friday, January 5, Hertford County High School will host Pasquotank County High School at 7:00 PM ET.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Pasquotank Co. vs. Hertford County Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, January 5
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Location: Ahoskie, NC
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Pasquotank County Games Today

Pungo Christian Academy at The Albemarle School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Elizabeth City, NC
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Northeastern High School at Catholic High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Virginia Beach, VA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.