In Metro 4A play on Friday, January 5, Western Guilford High School will host Page High School at 7:30 PM ET.

Page vs. W. Guilford Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, January 5
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Location: Greensboro, NC
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Guilford County Games Today

Millennium Charter Academy at Cornerstone Charter Academy

  • Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Greensboro, NC
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Carolina Day School at Westchester Country Day School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: High Point, NC
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Wesleyan Christian Academy at Greensboro Day School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Greensboro, NC
  • Conference: NCISAA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Winston-Salem Prep Academy High School at The College Preparatory Leadership Academy

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Jamestown, NC
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Caldwell Academy at Calvary Day School

  • Game Time: 6:56 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Winston-Salem, NC
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

High Point Christian Academy at Forsyth Country Day School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Lewisville, NC
  • Conference: NCISAA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Victory Christian Center School at New Garden Friends School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Greensboro, NC
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Grimsley High School at Ragsdale High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Jameston, NC
  • Conference: Metro 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Ragsdale High School at Southeast Guilford High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Greensboro, NC
  • Conference: Metro 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Northwest Guilford High School at Northern Guilford High School

  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Greensboro, NC
  • Conference: Metro 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Southeast Guilford High School at Southwest Guilford High School

  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: High Point, NC
  • Conference: Metro 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Ben L. Smith High School at Dudley High School

  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Greensboro, NC
  • Conference: Mid-State 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Eastern Guilford High School at Rockingham County High School

  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Reidsville, NC
  • Conference: Mid-State 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

North Forsyth High School at T Wingate Andrews High School

  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: High Point, NC
  • Conference: Conference 34 2A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

