Charles D. Owen High School travels to face Mountain Heritage High School on Friday, January 5 at 6:30 PM ET, in Western Highlands 1A/2A action.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Owen vs. Mnt. Heritage Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, January 5
  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
  • Location: Burnsville, NC
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Buncombe County Games Today

Carolina Day School at Westchester Country Day School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: High Point, NC
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Asheville School at Asheville Christian Academy

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Swannanoa, NC
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

North Buncombe High School at T.C. Roberson High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Asheville, NC
  • Conference: The Mountain 3A/4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.