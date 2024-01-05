Onslow County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Onslow County, North Carolina today. Details on how to stream all of the action can be found below.
Onslow County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
The Oakwood School at Liberty Christian Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Richlands, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
