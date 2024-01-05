North Carolina Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the North Raleigh Christian Academy vs. Charlotte Country Day School Game - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 2:36 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
On Friday, January 5 at 7:00 PM ET, Charlotte Country Day School will host North Raleigh Christian Academy in a matchup between NCISAA teams.
NRCA vs. Country Day Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 5
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Mecklenburg County Games Today
United Faith Christian Academy at Blue Ridge School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: St. George, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southlake Christian Academy at Gaston Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Gastonia, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
The Fletcher School at Jackson Day School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Victory Christian Center School at New Garden Friends School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Olympic High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Norman Christian School at North Hills Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Salisbury, NC
- Conference: NCISAA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Charlotte High School at William Amos Hough High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Cornelius, NC
- Conference: Queen City 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rocky River High School at Butler High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Matthews, NC
- Conference: Southwestern 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fort Mill High School at East Mecklenburg High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ardrey Kell High School at Myers Park High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Conference: So Meck 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mallard Creek High School at Harding University High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Providence High School at Independence High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Conference: Southwestern 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hopewell High School at Julius Chambers High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Conference: Queen City 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Mecklenburg High School at North Mecklenburg High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Huntersville, NC
- Conference: Queen City 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Community School of Davidson at Bradford Preparatory School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Corvian Community School at Christ the King Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Huntersville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Wake County Games Today
Cary High School at Green Level High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Cary, NC
- Conference: Southwest Wake 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Panther Creek High School at Apex High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Apex, NC
- Conference: Southwest Wake 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Trinity School of Durham and Chapel Hill at St. Thomas More Academy
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- Conference: NCISAA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Apex Friendship High School at Green Hope High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Cary, NC
- Conference: Southwest Wake 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fuquay-Varina High School at Southeast Raleigh High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- Conference: Greater Neuse River 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wakefield High School at Broughton High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thales Academy - Apex Jr Sr at Friendship Christian School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clayton High School at Garner Magnet High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Garner, NC
- Conference: Greater Neuse River 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Heritage High School at Chapel Hill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Chapel Hill, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Holly Springs High School at Middle Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Apex, NC
- Conference: Southwest Wake 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Raleigh Charter High School at Woods Charter School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Chapel Hill, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wake Forest High School at Sanderson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Franklin Academy at Neuse Charter School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Smithfield, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southern Wake Academy at Clover Garden School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Holly Springs, NC
- Conference: Central Tar Heel 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Wake Academy at Princeton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Princeton, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Charles B Aycock High School at East Wake High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Wendell, NC
- Conference: Quad County 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Corinth Holders High School at Cleveland High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Clayton, NC
- Conference: Greater Neuse River 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Athens Drive High School at Rolesville High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Rolesville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Willow Spring High School at South Garner High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Garner, NC
- Conference: Greater Neuse River 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
