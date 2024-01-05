North Carolina Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the North Stokes High School vs. Starmount High School Game - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 2:34 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
In Northwest 1A play on Friday, January 5, Starmount High School will host North Stokes High School at 8:00 PM ET.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
North Stokes vs. Starmount Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 5
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Yadkinville, NC
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Stokes County Games Today
West Stokes High School at John Motley Morehead High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Eden, NC
- Conference: Conference 34 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.