On Friday, January 5 at 7:30 PM ET, North Johnston High School plays on the road against Rosewood High School.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

North Johnston vs. Rosewood Game Information

Game Day: Friday, January 5

Friday, January 5 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Goldsboro, NC

Goldsboro, NC Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Wayne County Games Today

Arendell Parrott Academy at Wayne Christian School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 5

6:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Goldsboro, NC

Goldsboro, NC Conference: NCISAA

NCISAA How to Stream: Watch Here

John Paul II Catholic High School at Wayne Country Day School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

7:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Goldsboro, NC

Goldsboro, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Spring Creek High School at North Duplin High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Mount Olive, NC

Mount Olive, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

West Johnston High School at Southern Wayne High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Dudley, NC

Dudley, NC Conference: Quad County 3A

Quad County 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Charles B Aycock High School at East Wake High School

Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on January 5

7:45 PM ET on January 5 Location: Wendell, NC

Wendell, NC Conference: Quad County 3A

Quad County 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Johnston County Games Today

Clayton High School at Garner Magnet High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

7:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Garner, NC

Garner, NC Conference: Greater Neuse River 4A

Greater Neuse River 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Franklin Academy at Neuse Charter School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Smithfield, NC

Smithfield, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Smithfield- Selma High School at Hunt High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Wilson, NC

Wilson, NC Conference: Quad County 3A

Quad County 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

South Johnston High School at Fike High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Wilson, NC

Wilson, NC Conference: Quad County 3A

Quad County 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

West Johnston High School at Southern Wayne High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Dudley, NC

Dudley, NC Conference: Quad County 3A

Quad County 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

East Wake Academy at Princeton High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Princeton, NC

Princeton, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Corinth Holders High School at Cleveland High School