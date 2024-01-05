New Hanover County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 9:37 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
There is high school basketball competition in New Hanover County, North Carolina today, and info on how to watch these games is available below.
New Hanover County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Coastal Christian High School at Greenfield School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Wilson, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gramercy Christian School at Wilmington Christian Academy
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Wilmlington, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
