Nash County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Nash County, North Carolina, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Nash County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Roanoke Rapids High School at Northern Nash High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Rocky Mount, NC
- Conference: The Big East 2A/3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Nash Central High School at Rocky Mount High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Rocky Mount, NC
- Conference: The Big East 2A/3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rocky Mount Academy at Faith Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Rocky Mount, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
