N.C. A&T vs. Charleston (SC) January 5 Women's Basketball
Friday's CAA slate includes the North Carolina A&T Aggies (5-5) against the Charleston (SC) Cougars (8-3), at 6:00 PM ET.
N.C. A&T vs. Charleston (SC) Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 5
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
N.C. A&T Players to Watch
- Maleia Bracone: 12 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jordyn Dorsey: 12.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- D'Mya Tucker: 11.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Chaniya Clark: 9.3 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Paris Locke: 3.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK
Charleston (SC) Players to Watch
- Jenna Annecchiarico: 15.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 7.5 AST, 2.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Taryn Barbot: 14.2 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 3.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jada Logan: 13.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
- Alexis Andrews: 15.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- Anika McGarity: 7.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
